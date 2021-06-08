Park Hotels & Resorts sees increasing hotel occupancy in May
- The hotel real estate investment trust Park Hotels & Resorts, (NYSE:PK) updates its operations and liquidity for May of this year.
- It increased the number of open hotels to 55 hotels, or 93% of its hotels; occupancy in May for 52 consolidated hotels was 40.7%, an improvement of 3.7 percentage points from April.
- Park Hotels stock rises 0.5% in premarket trading.
- Since early May improving demand has enabled it to reopen three hotels and it expects to open another hotel this week.
- 53.8% occupancy for Park's 45 consolidated hotels open throughout last month rose 4.4 percentage points from April.
- In April, PK generated $82.8M in pro-forma revenues and $3.5M in pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.
- Preliminary estimates for Park's 52 consolidated hotels in May indicate a 74.1% increase in pro-forma ADR, a 35.7% increase in pro-forma occupancy, and a 1,325.3% increase in RevPAR from May 2020 to May 2021.
- Based on preliminary operating statistics for May, the only hotel that saw decreasing occupancy is the Hilton Orleans Riverside; it declined from 65% in April to 49% in May.
- The company also decreased its burn rate to $23M in April and it expects to break even by Q3 2021 as hotel occupancy increases.
- Chairman and CEO of PK Thomas Baltimore, Jr., comments, "We remain laser-focused on executing on our near-term strategic priorities, including continuing to reopen our hotels, reducing our burn rate and further de-leveraging our balance sheet through asset sales, as we enter what we expect to be a promising period of demand recovery over the coming months."
- As of May 31, Park's liquidity is $1.9B, including estimated cash and cash equivalents of $789M and ~$1.1B of available capacity remaining under its revolving credit facility.
- It also has $33M of restricted cash.