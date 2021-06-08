Seagate Technology boosts Q4 guidance
Jun. 08, 2021 8:53 AM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)STXBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) now sees Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70-2.00 (Prior: $1.45-1.75) vs. a consensus $1.65; sees Q4 revenues of $2.80-3.10 billion (prior: $2.70-3.00 billion) vs. $2.88 billion consensus.
- "Strong, broad-based demand for our products into the mass capacity markets and distribution channel is driving upside to our fourth quarter outlook," said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer. “We are excited by the positive momentum we are seeing globally and leveraging the agility of our manufacturing operations to address the rapidly changing demand environment.”
- Shares +2% premarket.