Brinks reaffirms FY2021 revenue outlook ahead of Baird Investor Conference
Jun. 08, 2021 8:57 AM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)BCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ahead of Baird Investor Conference, The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) reaffirms its FY2021 guidance including revenue growth of 21% to ~ $4.45B at the midpoint, 610% on an organic basis vs. consensus of $4.41B.
- The company expects adjusted EBITDA growth of 25% to ~$705M for the year.
- For FY2022, the company is expecting organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%, adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-teens to a range between $785M-$825M and free cash flow growth of more than 50% to a range between $350M-$400M.
- Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer, said: “Our 2021 guidance, and our expected post-pandemic return to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and double-digit profit growth, are driven primarily by our core operations. Our strategy 2.0 digital initiatives, with the exception of the PAI acquisition, are not included in our current outlook for 2021 or 2022, though we expect these initiatives to drive additional organic revenue and profit growth in 2022 and beyond. We plan to disclose additional financial targets for 2022 and 2023 at our Investor Day event in November.”