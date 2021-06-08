Blue Owl Capital prices $300M public offering

  • Owl Rock Technology Finance, a division of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) prices an underwritten public offering of $300M in aggregate principal amount of 2.500% notes due 2027.
  • Notes will mature on January 15, 2027 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at company's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable.
  • Net proceeds to pay down its existing indebtedness, including under the Subscription Credit Facility which matures on November 19, 2021 unless extended and/or the Revolving Credit Facility, which matures on September 3, 2025.
  • Shares +3.3% pre-market.
