Blue Owl Capital prices $300M public offering
Jun. 08, 2021 8:57 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)OWLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Owl Rock Technology Finance, a division of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) prices an underwritten public offering of $300M in aggregate principal amount of 2.500% notes due 2027.
- Notes will mature on January 15, 2027 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at company's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable.
- Net proceeds to pay down its existing indebtedness, including under the Subscription Credit Facility which matures on November 19, 2021 unless extended and/or the Revolving Credit Facility, which matures on September 3, 2025.
- Shares +3.3% pre-market.