Tesla rallies as bullish analysts recharge after China deliveries surprise
Jun. 08, 2021 9:09 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor170 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) trades higher after China deliveries numbers for May are reported to be stronger than anticipated.
- Wall Street analysts are positive on the new development.
- Wedbush Securities keeps an Outperform rating on Tesla and price target of $1,000.
- Analyst Dan Ives notes that the Street was bracing for a disaster with China auto sales numbers, but the automaker posted a strong month and seemed to overcome some public relations issues in China.
- "We believe starting in the month of June Tesla will be on a 300k run-rate for deliveries in China as the growth story appears back on track in this linchpin region despite the skeptics and haters piling on from the month of April, which we continue to view as an anomaly rather than the norm," updates Ives.
- Morgan Stanley also reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla and price target of $900 in its half-year assessment of the auto sector. Analyst Adam Jonas says Tesla is the leader in EVs and has strong optionality to monetize its installed base of cars and customers via software services.
- The relative strength index for Tesla is closing back in on 50.
- Shares of Tesla are up 3.00% premarket to $623.30.
