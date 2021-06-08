Citius Pharmaceuticals provides late-stage Mino-Lok trial timeline update

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) announces that the next planned interim analysis in its Phase 3 trial of Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related blood stream infections ((CRBSIs/CLABSIs)) has been scheduled for the end of June 2021.
  • In accordance with the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) charter, the DMC will hold a meeting to review the trial data for safety, superiority and futility.
  • The trial is a multi-center, randomized, open-label, blinded study to determine the efficacy and safety of Mino-Lok (MLT), a novel antibiotic lock therapy that combines minocycline with edetate disodium.
  • The primary endpoint is the time to a catheter failure event between randomization and TOC (Week 6) in the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) Population.
  • Shares up more than 3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.