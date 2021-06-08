Citius Pharmaceuticals provides late-stage Mino-Lok trial timeline update
Jun. 08, 2021 9:10 AM ETCitius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)By: SA News Team
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) announces that the next planned interim analysis in its Phase 3 trial of Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related blood stream infections ((CRBSIs/CLABSIs)) has been scheduled for the end of June 2021.
- In accordance with the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) charter, the DMC will hold a meeting to review the trial data for safety, superiority and futility.
- The trial is a multi-center, randomized, open-label, blinded study to determine the efficacy and safety of Mino-Lok (MLT), a novel antibiotic lock therapy that combines minocycline with edetate disodium.
- The primary endpoint is the time to a catheter failure event between randomization and TOC (Week 6) in the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) Population.
- Shares up more than 3% premarket.