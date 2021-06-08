RTX subsidiary, Blue Canyon Technologies promotes CTO to CEO
Jun. 08, 2021 9:20 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)RTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Blue Canyon Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) promotes CTO, Stephen Steg to CEO.
- Steg succeeds George Stafford, who will remain in an advisory capacity.
- Steg has nearly 25 years of experience in the space industry with the design and analysis of spacecraft, mechanisms, and instruments.
- "Steve Steg brings the ideal combination of leadership, experience and vision as the new Blue Canyon CEO for this next chapter in the evolution and growth of the company. His expertise in the business of small-satellite systems and technologies will be invaluable to the broad range of solutions we offer to support our customer’s space missions. We thank George Stafford for his contributions as co-founder and CEO, and his legacy of leadership at Blue Canyon.” said Roy Azevedo, president, Raytheon Intelligence & Space.