CyrusOne likely next M&A target in datacenter REIT space after QTS Realty, analyst says

Jun. 08, 2021 9:20 AM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE), AMT, SWCH, QTSEQIX, DLR, QTS, SWCH, AMT, BX, CONEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments

Female technician using digital tablet examining in server room
Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is at the top of potential takeout targets in the datacenter REIT space after Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agreed to buy QTS Reality (NYSE:QTS) in a $10B deal yesterday, according to Wells Fargo.
  • Other possible candidates include CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow wrote in a note. CyrusOne rose 1.4% in premarket trading after gaining 5.5% yesterday.
  • CyrusOne is the most logical next target as it has the most exposure to "long-duration hyperscale" contacts, it already received takeover interest in 2019 from several infrastructure funds and it trades at a "material discount" to its REIT peers, according to Luebchow. CyrusOne could see $90 in a takeout based on a ~25x NTM multiple.
  • Last month, activist Jana Partners reported a new stake in CyrusOne.
  • While some other potential buyers may look at QTS Realty, Luebchow doesn't expect a higher offer as the price for QTS is nearly ~29x Well's Fargo's NTM EBITDA estimate. He doesn't see large public REITs such as Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) or Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) making a bid.
  • Yesterday, QTS Realty unlikely to see higher bid than Blackstone deal, analyst says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.