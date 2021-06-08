CyrusOne likely next M&A target in datacenter REIT space after QTS Realty, analyst says
Jun. 08, 2021 9:20 AM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE), AMT, SWCH, QTSEQIX, DLR, QTS, SWCH, AMT, BX, CONEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is at the top of potential takeout targets in the datacenter REIT space after Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agreed to buy QTS Reality (NYSE:QTS) in a $10B deal yesterday, according to Wells Fargo.
- Other possible candidates include CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow wrote in a note. CyrusOne rose 1.4% in premarket trading after gaining 5.5% yesterday.
- CyrusOne is the most logical next target as it has the most exposure to "long-duration hyperscale" contacts, it already received takeover interest in 2019 from several infrastructure funds and it trades at a "material discount" to its REIT peers, according to Luebchow. CyrusOne could see $90 in a takeout based on a ~25x NTM multiple.
- Last month, activist Jana Partners reported a new stake in CyrusOne.
- While some other potential buyers may look at QTS Realty, Luebchow doesn't expect a higher offer as the price for QTS is nearly ~29x Well's Fargo's NTM EBITDA estimate. He doesn't see large public REITs such as Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) or Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) making a bid.
