Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX, partners with Next Level Aviation
Jun. 08, 2021 9:22 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)RTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pratt & Whitney is a division of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Next Level Aviation, a global distributor of used serviceable materials or USM, signs an agreement regarding the sale of USM for aircraft engines.
- This contract furthers Pratt & Whitney’s commitment to providing its customers with cost-effective products at world-class lead times.
- Mike Dreyer, Next Level Aviation’s Executive VP of Sales & Procurement is optimistic regarding what this means for Next Level Aviation noting, “This multi-year agreement helps extend our leadership position in the used serviceable material market globally.”