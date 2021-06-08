Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX, partners with Next Level Aviation

  • Pratt & Whitney is a division of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Next Level Aviation, a global distributor of used serviceable materials or USM, signs an agreement regarding the sale of USM for aircraft engines.
  • This contract furthers Pratt & Whitney’s commitment to providing its customers with cost-effective products at world-class lead times.
  • Mike Dreyer, Next Level Aviation’s Executive VP of Sales & Procurement is optimistic regarding what this means for Next Level Aviation noting, “This multi-year agreement helps extend our leadership position in the used serviceable material market globally.”
