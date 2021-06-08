Patient Access Solutions acquires telamentalhealth.com
- Patient Access Solutions (OTCPK:PASO) acquired telamentalhealth.com/Tela Mental Health, for adding to its portfolio of services offered to the mental health community.
- The acquisition will enable the company to connect patients to thousands of psychologists, psychiatrists and therapists nationwide through the telamentalhealth.com portal.
- The goal of PAS/TelaMentalHealth.com is to achieve 10K+ participants in the first 6 months and then further grow.
- Currently, 20% of adults in the U.S. suffer from some type of mental illness, 67% of American adults feel stress due to Covid-19 and 1 out of 3 adults experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives.