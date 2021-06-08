TETRA Technologies set to join Russell 3000 Index

Jun. 08, 2021 9:24 AM ETTETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)TTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) +2.7% pre-market after saying it will join the Russell 3000 Index effective at the U.S. market open on June 28.
  • "Inclusion in the Russell index provides us with the opportunity to expand our shareholder base, as we are well positioned for a recovering oil and gas market and for the accelerating low carbon energy markets of carbon capture, energy storage and lithium production," President and CEO Brady Murphy says.
  • Yesterday, Ur-Energy said it will join the Russell 3000, also effective June 28.
