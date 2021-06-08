Itron collaborates with Germany's digimondo for smart water meters

Jun. 08, 2021 9:25 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announces a collaboration with Germany's digimondo to integrate its Cyble 5 communications module with digimondo’s internet of things ((IoT)) software.
  • Under this collaboration, Itron’s Cyble 5 communications module will be integrated with digimondo’s IoT software niota to manage water distribution network through LoRaWAN.
  • "By providing Cyble 5 access to existing LoRaWAN networks, we can now offer a ready-to-use solution for remote reading of water and gas meters in cooperation with Itron," says digimondo's CEO Christopher Rath.
  • The company says integration of Itron’s Cyble 5 will transform the utilites' mechanical meters into smart devices.
  • "Itron Appears To Be Powering Up For Growth," writes Stephen Simpson on Seeking Alpha.
