Itron collaborates with Germany's digimondo for smart water meters
Jun. 08, 2021 9:25 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announces a collaboration with Germany's digimondo to integrate its Cyble 5 communications module with digimondo’s internet of things ((IoT)) software.
- Under this collaboration, Itron’s Cyble 5 communications module will be integrated with digimondo’s IoT software niota to manage water distribution network through LoRaWAN.
- "By providing Cyble 5 access to existing LoRaWAN networks, we can now offer a ready-to-use solution for remote reading of water and gas meters in cooperation with Itron," says digimondo's CEO Christopher Rath.
- The company says integration of Itron’s Cyble 5 will transform the utilites' mechanical meters into smart devices.
- "Itron Appears To Be Powering Up For Growth," writes Stephen Simpson on Seeking Alpha.