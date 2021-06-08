Mimedx's Epifix secures regulatory approval in Japan
Jun. 08, 2021
- Mimedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) announces successful regulatory approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (JMHLW) to market Epifix in Japan.
- Epifix - a bioabsorbable, human amniotic membrane allograft, is applied to affected areas for wound healing.
- The product uses proprietary methods, including the Purion process, to provide a semi-permeable, protective barrier that supports the healing cascade.
- Th company submitted a Shonin (pre-market approval) to Japanese regulatory agencies in mid-2020. EPIFIX was approved for hard-to-heal chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, which do not respond to conventional therapy.
- EPIFIX will be classified as a Class IV Medical Device and “Specified Biological Product” under JMHLW guidelines.
- Epifix is expected to be fully available in Japanese market in early 2022.
- The Company is currently working with JMHLW to establish reimbursement pricing, a process expected to take up to six months.