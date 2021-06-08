Empire State Realty is actively bidding for NYC market properties
Jun. 08, 2021 9:26 AM ETEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT)ESRTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) sees opportunities to buy properties in its New York City area market.
- "We continue to focus on office, retail, and multifamily," management said during a discussion in NAREIT's REITweek conference. It's actively bidding as there are now a number of "motivated" sellers, due to a range of factors.
- Those include the real estate market, overall, and expected tax changes.
- The company also sees "some bursts of (business) activity" in the city as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and vaccination rates reach herd immunity levels. "It's still early, but it's coming back," management said.
- Last month, Evercore ISI upgraded ESRT to Outperform from Underperform as its FFO is expected to gain due to buybacks, ramp in observatory NOI, and an eventual rebound in office occupancy.