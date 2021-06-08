LiveXLive inks $7M secured revolving credit facility

Jun. 08, 2021 9:32 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) entered into a new two-year $7M secured revolving credit facility that will bear interest at the prime rate plus 0.5%.
  • LiveXLive's existing senior secured convertible notes holders agreed to subordinate and extended the maturity of the notes to coincide with the term of the new revolving credit facility.
  • "When combined with our existing cash position, the new revolving credit facility increases our current liquidity to over $22M, which enhances our financial flexibility," CFO Michael Quartieri commented.
  • The company is continuing a process to explore strategic alternatives in order to enhance shareholder value, as announced in January 2021.
  • Recently, the company raised its FY22 revenue guidance.
