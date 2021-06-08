Immutep reveals anti-LAG-3 research program
Jun. 08, 2021 9:33 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)IMMPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Immutep (IMMP) provides an update on its preclinical development pipeline.
- Under the collaboration commenced in 2019 with Cardiff University, the Company has advanced the discovery and development of a new generation of small molecule anti-LAG-3 therapies with an aim to make oral treatment available to cancer patients and at a lower cost.
- Under the Agreement, all intellectual property relating to lead compounds as well as derivatives thereof, will be jointly owned by Immutep and Cardiff University.
- Immutep will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the new molecules in the clinic. The Agreement builds on a Material Transfer Agreement signed by Immutep SAS and Cardiff University in 2015.
- As announced on 31 August 2020, the Australian Research Council awarded Immutep and research partner Monash University a grant to support their research collaboration into LAG-3 for a further three years.