Liquid Media Group to acquire a film and festival streaming platform, Filmocracy
Jun. 08, 2021 9:33 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)YVRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Liquid Media Group (YVR +3.1%) to acquire Filmdab, which operates as “Filmocracy,” a B2B2C film and festival streaming platform with several proven revenue streams.
- Under the terms of the LOI, company would acquire up to 1.25M shares, which would be paid out to Filmocracy investors across specific performance milestones in four equal tranches of 312,500 common shares each.
- Filmocracy must achieve revenues totalling up to $66M to trigger three of the four equal tranches.
- Final terms to be entered prior to closing.
- “Filmocracy’s team has established a powerful value proposition for extending the film festival experience across virtual audiences globally. In doing so, they are combining business-to-business and business-to-consumer models to increase revenues via SaaS sales, subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships and more. This is an explosive growth business assisting both content creators and festival operators to more effectively monetize their opportunities in new ways.” says Ron Thomson, CEO.
- Previously: Liquid Media Group partners with dotstudioPRO (June 3)