Nasdaq, S&P 500 boosted by Tesla; Dow Jones struggles
Jun. 08, 2021 9:34 AM ET
- The broader stock market is getting a boost, while activity is still heating up among the meme stocks.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.5% is leading the major averages as yields slide, while the S&P 500 (SP500) +0.2% is also higher, thanks in part to a pop in Tesla after a positive surprise in China deliveries.
- Tesla's sector, Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), is leading the S&P.
- And the five other megacap stocks are posting gains.
- Meanwhile, the Dow (DJI) is flat.
- Rates are falling back, with the 10-year Treasury yield down 4 basis points to 1.53%.
- "We are mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious challenge, despite largely successful vaccination efforts in the U.S. and other developed countries," Nuveen writes in a note. "Continuing to reopen the economy at the current or accelerated pace could present the risk of another spike in case counts, potentially leading to localized or regional shutdowns and an air pocket in the recovery. This would almost certainly weigh on investor sentiment and spark further volatility."
- Clover Health is leading the meme stocks with another big jump after surging more than 30% yesterday.
- Wendy's is also rallying after WallStreetBets chatter, although it doesn't fit the usual meme criteria, with low short interest and shares around an all-time high.
- AMC is also gaining.
- Fastly is down after an issue brought down several major websites (this one included) for about an hour. But the stock is well off its premarket lows.
