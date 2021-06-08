Cadence Bank enters strategic business alliance with Unity National Bank of Houston
- Cadence Bank, a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE -0.8%) to have a strategic business alliance with Houston-based Unity National Bank of Houston in Texas.
- The cooperative alliance brings growth capital to Unity National Bank, strengthening its ability to make commercial loans and deliver other banking and financial solutions to businesses, individuals and families in minority and underserved communities in Greater Houston and Atlanta.
- “We share Unity National Bank’s commitment to revitalizing minority and underserved communities and value the strategic alliance we have formed, knowing that collectively we can make a stronger impact. It’s a privilege to work together, and we look forward to delivering positive progress in meeting our communities’ banking needs.” said Hank Holmes, president of Cadence Bank.
