Chinook Therapeutics reports interim BION-1301 data in patients with IgA Nephropathy
Jun. 08, 2021 9:42 AM ETChinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY)KDNYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY +10.2%) presents data from its ongoing phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).
- BION-1301 has been well-tolerated, with no treatment-related or severe adverse events, or treatment discontinuations due to adverse events.
- Pharmacokinetics of BION-1301 observed in patients with IgAN are consistent with those previously reported in healthy volunteers and are sufficient to drive rapid and sustained reductions in free APRIL levels.
- BION-1301 has durably reduced Gd-IgA1, IgA, IgM, and to a lesser extent, IgG levels in patients with IgAN.
- BION-1301 demonstrated a clinically meaningful mean reduction in 24-hour proteinuria (UPCR) in the first several patients enrolled in the study.
- The UPCR reductions began after the first month of treatment and were evident by three months in patients with baseline UPCR levels ranging from 530 – 4551 g/g.
- Cohort 2 in Part 3 of the ongoing phase 1/2 study will soon begin enrolling patients with IgAN utilizing subcutaneous administration of BION-1301.
- The findings were presented at the 58th ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress.
- Chinook will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:00 pm EDT to discuss the interim data from Part 3 of its phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients.