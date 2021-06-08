Glass Lewis recommends Leaf Group holders approve Graham buyout
- Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that Leaf Group (LEAF +0.4%) shareholders approve the pending acquisition by Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).
- It joins fellow proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services in that stance; ISS recommended approval of the deal and related measures two weeks ago.
- "As with ISS’s report, the findings in Glass Lewis’s report clearly demonstrate that the significant and immediate value created by this transaction far outweighs the potential value that might be generated by continuing to operate as a separate, standalone entity," says Deborah Benton, Leaf Group's chair of the board.
- On Friday, Graham says its bid was the "best and final offer" for Leaf Group.