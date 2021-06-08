Gladstone Investment partners with Aureus Capital for vacation rental deal
- On June 3, Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) partners with Aureus Capital and members of the executive management team to form a platform called Nocturne Villa Rentals for acquiring and integrating luxury vacation rental management companies.
- GAIN provided equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction.
- Nocturne was founded by Scott Simmons, who will be CEO of Nocturne, and Marshall Calder who will serve as president.
- Both founders have decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry.
- Nocturne partnered with members of executive management in the acquisition of Exceptional Stays, a luxury vacation rental manager with about 90 properties, primarily in Telluride, CO.
- Peter Roushdy, executive vice president and managing director of Gladstone Investment, says, "We believe Exceptional Stays' high-end portfolio of luxury properties and best-in-class service offering make it an ideal initial investment for this platform as we look to integrate future acquisitions under the Nocturne umbrella."