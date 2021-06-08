American Homes 4 Rent reaffirms FY21 Core FFO guidance at $1.27
Jun. 08, 2021 American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH +0.3%) continues to expect Core FFO at guidance midpoint of $1.27 vs. $1.28 consensus, 9.5% growth over prior year.
- The company now expect $400M to $600M in 2021 traditional channel acquisitions, a $200M increase from prior midpoint expectations.
- The company's 2021 capital deployment plan increased to $1.4B-$1.8B, including wholly-owned and gross joint venture investments.
- Average occupied days QTD May'21 increased by 260 basis points to 97.8% Y/Y.
- New lease spreads increased by 12.7%, compared to 4% in QTD May 2020.
- The company noted that it raised about $690M in gross proceeds from an oversubscribed common equity offering.
- Source: Press Release