American Homes 4 Rent reaffirms FY21 Core FFO guidance at $1.27

Jun. 08, 2021 10:43 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)AMHBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • American Homes 4 Rent (AMH +0.3%) continues to expect Core FFO at guidance midpoint of $1.27 vs. $1.28 consensus, 9.5% growth over prior year.
  • The company now expect $400M to $600M in 2021 traditional channel acquisitions, a $200M increase from prior midpoint expectations.
  • The company's 2021 capital deployment plan increased to $1.4B-$1.8B, including wholly-owned and gross joint venture investments.
  • Average occupied days QTD May'21 increased by 260 basis points to 97.8% Y/Y.
  • New lease spreads increased by 12.7%, compared to 4% in QTD May 2020.
  • The company noted that it raised about $690M in gross proceeds from an oversubscribed common equity offering.
  • Source: Press Release
