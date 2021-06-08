AI self-driving startup Waabi launches out of stealth mode
- Waabi announces that it launched out of stealth mode and is aiming to build the next generation of self-driving technology.
- Waabi, which was founded by AI pioneer and former Uber chief scientist Raquel Urtasun, says it has an innovative approach to unleash the power of AI to "drive" safely in the real world and bring self-driving even closer to commercialization.
- The company says it raised $83.5M in a Series A financing round, which was led by Khosla Ventures with additional participation from Uber (NYSE:UBER), Radical Ventures, 8VC, OMERS Ventures, BDC Capital’s Women in Technology Venture Fund, SPAC target Aurora Innovation, AI luminaries Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, Sanja Fidler and others.
- "Self-driving is one of the most exciting and important technologies of our generation. Once solved at scale, it will change the world as we know it,” said Founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun.
- Keep an eye on Waabi amid the interest in bringing electric vehicle names public.