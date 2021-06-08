Liberty Oilfield Services falls 6.3% after pricing stock offering

Jun. 08, 2021 10:46 AM ETLiberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)LBRTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • US oilfield service firm Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) has announced the pricing of an underwritten Class A common stock offering by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, L.P. and R/C IV Liberty Holdings, L.P. ('Riverstone').
  • The offering comprises an aggregate of 12,299,996 shares of Class A common stock, priced at $15.60 a share.
  • Once the offering is closed, Riverstone will have fully surrendered its investment in Liberty.
  • Liberty will not offer any shares of Class A common stock and will hence not earn any proceeds from the offering.
  • Shares -6.3%.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.