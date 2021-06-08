Liberty Oilfield Services falls 6.3% after pricing stock offering
Jun. 08, 2021 10:46 AM ETLiberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)LBRTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- US oilfield service firm Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) has announced the pricing of an underwritten Class A common stock offering by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, L.P. and R/C IV Liberty Holdings, L.P. ('Riverstone').
- The offering comprises an aggregate of 12,299,996 shares of Class A common stock, priced at $15.60 a share.
- Once the offering is closed, Riverstone will have fully surrendered its investment in Liberty.
- Liberty will not offer any shares of Class A common stock and will hence not earn any proceeds from the offering.
- Shares -6.3%.
- Source: Press Release