Workhorse Group, CarLotz and Lordstown Motors charge higher on big day for auto

  • The electric vehicle sector is showing some strength after a better-than-anticipated report on Tesla deliveries in China and with meme stocks showing a lot of bounce in general.
  • Workhorse Group (WKHS +17.8%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE +13.2%), Canoo (GOEV +12.9%), Li Auto (LI +6.7%) and Nikola (NKLA +4.2%) are all higher in early trading.
  • Suppliers XL Fleet (XL +12.9%), Romeo Power (RMO +5.6%) and Hyliion Holdings (HYLN +7.5%) are also moving up.
  • On the retail side of the business, CarLotz (LOTZ +23.6%) is running hot again after sliding well below its 200-day moving average.
  • Read what analysts said about the report on Tesla's deliveries in China.
