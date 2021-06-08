Vintage Wine Estates stock pops more than 14% on first day following SPAC merger (update)

  • Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) saw its stock price pop like a champagne bottle Tuesday after the winery began publicly trading following closure of a SPAC deal.
  • VWE shares opened at $11.64 and shot up to as high as $12.63, up 14.1% from Monday’s final close of SPAC Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Vintage Wine took over Bespoke’s Nasdaq listing and changed its ticker symbol to “VWE” from the previous “BSPE.”
  • VWE pulled back a bit later Tuesday, but still closed at $12.60, just a hair below the stock's intraday high.
  • Vintage Wine is one of the few pure-play winery stocks to publicly trade in the United States. (Rival winery Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) also rallied Tuesday on good quarterly earnings.)
  • As for VWE, the firm sells dozens of wine brands directly to consumers and via stores and restaurants. It also makes private-label wines for Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Kroger (NYSE:KRG) and other big-box retailers.
  • Vintage Wine agreed in February to merge with special purpose acquisition company Bespoke in a deal that valued VWE at $691M. Bespoke Chairman Paul Walsh, who served as CEO of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) for 13 years, is becoming Vintage Wine’s chairman as part of the deal.
  • Although Bespoke stock initially fell on the merger’s announcement back in February, the shares rallied in recent days as the deal’s closure approached -- shooting up 8.3% on Monday alone. All told, VWE is up 24.8% since Bespoke’s June 1 close at $10.10.
  • VWE CEO Pat Roney told Seeking Alpha in an interview that “I think that Vintage Wine Estates is a great long-term play. Unlike many SPACs that are out there, we actually make money and it's a real business today. [And] the wine industry is very stable and large industry.”
