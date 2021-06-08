American Electric Power got SEC subpoena on Ohio's HB 6

  • American Electric Power (AEP -4.2%) tumbles at the open after saying it recently received a subpoena from the SEC seeking documents related to benefits it received from the passage of Ohio legislation that subsidizes two nuclear plants.
  • The company says it conducted a review of the circumstances surrounding the passage of House Bill 6 following criminal allegations against the former Ohio House Speaker, and says it has no reason to believe it was involved in wrongful conduct.
  • AEP says it "continues to believe that our participation in the H.B. 6 process was at all times lawful and ethical."
  • Federal authorities last year arrested the former speaker and four associates, saying they took bribes in connection to the bailout of two nuclear plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary.
