LendingClub hires executives to accelerate digital marketplace bank plan

Jun. 08, 2021

LendingClub headquarters in Silicon Valley.
  • LendingClub (LC +1.5%) makes some new hires and promotes one of its executives to accelerate the shift of its LendingClub Bank subsidiary to grow as a digital marketplace bank.
  • With its acquisition of Radius Bank complete, the company is now pushing into commercial loans and deposits in addition to it consumer core lending products.
  • Promotes Ronnie Momen, previously LC's chief lending officer, to chief consumer banking officer.
  • Hires David Bolocan, formerly with BBVA USA, as senior vice president of deposits and payments; Amber Carroll, formerly with Freedom Mortgage, as senior vice president of membership and lifecycle marketing; and Jamie Armistead, formerly with Zelle, as vice president of product management.
  • LC's stock jumped in December after it received regulatory approval to acquire Radius Bank.
