LendingClub hires executives to accelerate digital marketplace bank plan
Jun. 08, 2021 10:23 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)LCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- LendingClub (LC +1.5%) makes some new hires and promotes one of its executives to accelerate the shift of its LendingClub Bank subsidiary to grow as a digital marketplace bank.
- With its acquisition of Radius Bank complete, the company is now pushing into commercial loans and deposits in addition to it consumer core lending products.
- Promotes Ronnie Momen, previously LC's chief lending officer, to chief consumer banking officer.
- Hires David Bolocan, formerly with BBVA USA, as senior vice president of deposits and payments; Amber Carroll, formerly with Freedom Mortgage, as senior vice president of membership and lifecycle marketing; and Jamie Armistead, formerly with Zelle, as vice president of product management.
- LC's stock jumped in December after it received regulatory approval to acquire Radius Bank.