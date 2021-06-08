Tuscan jumps 7%, files revised statement for combination with Microvast

  • Tuscan (THCB +5.1%) files revised proxy with SEC in connection with the proposed business combination with Microvast, for commercial and specialty vehicles.
  • Company expects the special meeting to be held on or about July 16, 2021.
  • The previously announced business combination is expected to provide $822 million of gross proceeds to Microvast.
  • Upon the closing of the business combination, the combined company will be named Microvast Holdings and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “MVST.”
  • Previously: SPAC Tuscan Holdings drops after extending time to complete Microvast deal (May 11)
