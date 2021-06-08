Huntsman to increase production of EV battery materials at its Texas facility in 2023

Jun. 08, 2021 10:26 AM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)HUNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Performance Products division of Huntsman Corporation (HUN -1.1%) is planning to significantly increase its existing capacity for ULTRAPURE Ethylene Carbonate at its Conroe, Texas facility by mid-2023.
  • ULTRAPURE Ethylene Carbonate is critical to the reliable operation and long working life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and electronics.
  • "This capacity expansion will leverage our position as the only US producer of cyclic carbonates and support the rapid growth of the US and European lithium-ion battery markets for EVs," said Chuck Hirsch, Senior Vice President of Huntsman's Performance Products division.
