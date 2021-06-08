Velodyne Lidar stock pops on Russell 2000 inclusion
Jun. 08, 2021 10:27 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)OUST, INVZ, AEVA, LAZR, VLDRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is set to be added to the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the opening of the equity markets on June 28.
- The stock will also be added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.
- “As the first public pure-play lidar company, our inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index provides another clear demonstration of our global leadership position,” says Velodyne CEO Anand Gopalan. “We are incredibly proud of what we are achieving as a business, building game-changing products that our customers use to disrupt markets and touch everyday lives in meaningful ways. We are heading toward a future that involves autonomy transforming a wide range of industries and Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions are leading the way.”
- Peer stocks: Luminar (LAZR +6.3%), Aeva (AEVA +5.1%), Innoviz (INVZ +0.2%), Ouster (OUST +1.6%).
- Velodyne shares are up 17.9% to $11.94.
