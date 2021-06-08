Digital Ally gains on report of new DOJ policy on body cams
- Shares of body-cam maker Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) jumped more than 12% in Tuesday's early trading in response to a reported change in federal policy that will require agents to wear body cameras at certain times. Law enforcement technology firm Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) also ticked up during the morning.
- In a new Justice Department mandate, federal law enforcement officers will be required to wear body cameras during specific key operations, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
- Citing a memo issued by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, the WSJ reported that the Justice Department will mandate body cams when executing search warrants or arrest warrants.
- Previously, federal agents were prohibited from using body cams. According to the WSJ, federal authorities have long argued that such technology was unnecessary given the way investigations usually unfold.
- Monaco's memo called on the heads of the various federal law-enforcement agencies to come up with body cam policies within 30 days, the Journal said.