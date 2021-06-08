Honeywell quantum computer unit, Cambridge Quantum to form standalone JV

Jun. 08, 2021 10:40 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)HONBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Honeywell International (HON +0.1%) says its Quantum Solutions computing business will combine with quantum computer software startup Cambridge Quantum Computing to create a standalone company.
  • Honeywell says it will own a majority stake and invest $270M-$300M in the new company, and will have a long-term agreement to help manufacture the critical ion traps needed to power the quantum hardware.
  • Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk will serve as chairman of the new company, and CQC CEO and founder Ilyas Khan will be the CEO of the new venture.
  • Honeywell is "an industrial conglomerate that can be relatively and fairly stable within its sector," Nick Ackerman writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
