Keurig Dr Pepper prices secondary offering at $35.65 on behalf of Mondelēz International
Jun. 08, 2021 10:41 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)KDPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -5.3%) has priced a registered secondary public offering of 28M ordinary shares at $35.65/share, on behalf of Mondelēz International.
- Mondelēz has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 4.2M.
- Sale of shares represents ~2% of company's outstanding stock or ~ 2.3% assuming full exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional shares.
- All of the shares in the offering have been sold by Mondelēz.
- Offering is expected to close on June 10, 2021.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the underwriter for the offering.
- Previously (June 7): Keurig Dr Pepper announces secondary offering on behalf of Mondelēz International.