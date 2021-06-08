Healthcare Realty acquires 3 medical office buildings for $140.8M

Jun. 08, 2021 10:58 AM ETHealthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)HRBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) acquired three medical office buildings in separate transactions for $140.8M.
  • The transactions include, a 160,000 square foot on campus building in San Diego for $102.7M, leased to Palomar Health.
  • A 73,000 square foot building located at MemorialCare Health System's Saddleback Medical Center campus for $24.6M. The property was acquired under the TIAA joint venture, with Healthcare Realty funding 50% of the purchase price.
  • The third deal is for a Houston-based 45,000 square foot building for $13.5M.
  • HR is +1.25% to $31.26
  • Source: Press Release
