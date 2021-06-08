Vera Therapeutics soars 16% on three new favorable view from analysts
Jun. 08, 2021 10:46 AM ETVera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA)VERABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko initiates coverage on Vera Therapeutics (VERA +15.5%) with an Outperform rating, and price target (PT) set to $24.
- Vera was also rated new buy at Jefferies, analyst Maury Raycroft set PT to $27.
- In addition, Vera was initiated with an Outperform rating at Cowen.
- Vera is focused on developing treatments for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and Lupus Nephritis, two kidney diseases.
- The Company's lead product candidate atacicept is in-licensed from Merck KGaA in October 2020.
- Vera plans to initiate patient screening for its Phase 2b trial in IgAN in Q2 2021, and expects topline results in Q4 2022.
- See VERA's total return performance since its IPO last month vs. competitors (past one month).
- The company recently made a U.S. debut in May. VERA is trading ~41% higher at around $15.55, above IPO price of $11.