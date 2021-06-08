BlackRock’s view on the risks of rapidly rising rates
Jun. 08, 2021 10:43 AM ETSPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB), IAT, KBWR, XLFPAVEBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In a recent note by BlackRock, Russ Koesterich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund, discussed the real risks of rapidly rising rates on the financial market.
- The rise in rates is still a focus point to market participants in 2021, but in less than six months, the tone of market investors has flipped. Previously investors were worried about the collapse of the growth space, and are now seeming to be geared toward the idea of how treasury bonds have transformed from a traditional and reliable hedge to a source of risk.
- In the report, Koesterich mentioned: “equities can live with higher rates. History demonstrates that stocks and interest rates often rise together, particularly when both nominal and real, i.e. rates after inflation, rise from unusually low levels, as is the case today. That said, a rapid rise presents a problem. For this reason, investors should pay attention to not only the level of rates but also their volatility.
- The question to then ask is if rate volume represents a growing risk, how can someone protect their investment portfolio?
- Russ Koesterich answered that question in the note by stating: “I would highlight three: cyclical equity expressions, volatility as an asset class, and cash.”
- Koesterich continued with: “industrials, materials, financials, and other cyclicals are likely to hold up best if rates spike. At the same time, investors can take advantage of lower volatility to use equity options to limit the downside. Finally, cash, while boring, may prove the best risk mitigant.”
- Investors interested in examining this space in greater detail should consider analyzing the following financial and industrial based exchange traded funds: (NYSEARCA:XLF), (NASDAQ:KBWR), (NYSEARCA:IAT), (NYSEARCA:XHB), and (BATS:PAVE).
- See the complete report posted by BlackRock’s Russ Koesterich.