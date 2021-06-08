Wells Fargo seeks to simplify rewards in new line of Visa credit cards

Jun. 08, 2021 11:11 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)WFC, VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Wells Fargo office building in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo (WFC -0.8%) will roll out a new series of consumer credit cards that are intended to simplify card rewards and make them more relevant to today's consumer.
  • The first of the the line in Visa cards is the Active Cash Card, with no annual fee and unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. That will be followed by a low-APR card called Reflect later this year and a new rewards card line in 2022.
  • "This represents Wells Fargo’s broader effort to simplify its products and services to help satisfy the financial needs of our customers, and position ourselves as a leader in consumer offerings," said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf in a statement.
  • The Active Cash card offers $200 cash rewards bonus for customers who spend $1,000 in purchases in the first three months and 0% annual percentage rate ("APR") on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months after opening the account.
  • Variable APR of 14.99%-24.99% applies after the 15-month period.
  • Consumers can apply for the new card starting in July through the Wells Fargo app, online, through major online credit card sites, through mail, or at ~4,900 Wells Fargo branches.
  • In April, Mastercard partnered with Gemini for a crypto rewards card that's due out this summer.
