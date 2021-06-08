NextDecade doubles in two days after second bullish analyst call
Jun. 08, 2021 11:39 AM ETNextDecade Corporation (NEXT), TELL, LNGNEXT, TELL, LNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- NextDecade (NEXT +48.7%) shares skyrocket for a second straight day after Evercore ISI upgrades shares to Outperform from In-Line and tripled its price target to a Street-high $9 from $3, saying the company's recent dilutive convertible security issuance has improved its balance sheet and has taken "liquidity risk off the table."
- "One factor benefiting NEXT is that it has not required to issue as much dilutive equity to extend the runway because NEXT has been essentially debt free, aside from the Series A-C converts, which are PIK, instead of cash pay," Evercore's Sean Morgan writes.
- Morgan also points to "green shoots for the LNG sales and purchase agreement market, [as] new long-term offtake agreements have been signed, with increasing rapidity."
- Morgan also upgrades Tellurian (TELL +3.3%) to Outperform with a $7 price target, up from $3, and raises his target for Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.5%) to $99 from $93 while maintaining his Outperform rating.
- This is the second straight bullish call in as many days for NextDecade and Tellurian after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stocks, saying the global gas market recovery is "well underway."