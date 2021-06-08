Momo gains 1.4% on profit beat, solid revenue guidance

  • Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 1.4% higher after the company beat profit expectations with its first quarter report, along with upside revenue guidance for the current quarter.
  • Revenues fell 3.4% to 3.47B yuan (about $529.7M), in a quarter that CEO Li Wang termed a "decent" start to the year.
  • Attributable non-GAAP net income fell to 633.7M yuan (about $96.7M) from a year-ago 736.3M yuan.
  • Meanwhile, monthly active users on the Momo application rose to 115.3M vs. a year-ago 108M.
  • "We have stepped up our efforts to drive towards the strategic priorities that I set for my team at the beginning of the year," Li says. "The initiatives we took have started bearing fruits. Despite the negative seasonality MAU reaching a record high, Momo core is on a steady improving trend and will continue to be a very productive and evolving cash cow business."
  • Total paying users of the live video service and value-added service were 12.6M, vs. 12.8M a year prior. That's without double-counting overlap, and including paying users of Tantan Limited (3.5M paying users this quarter vs. 4.2M paying users a year ago).
  • Revenue breakout: Live video service, 1.96B yuan (down 15.9%); Value-added service, 1.456M yuan (up 23.8%); Mobile marketing, 38.7M yuan (down 32.3%); Mobile games, 11.2M yuan (down 11.9%).
