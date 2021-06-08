Proofpoint launches cloud-native information protection platform
Jun. 08, 2021
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) unveils the Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform, which the company bills as the industry's first soultion combining enterprise data loss prevention, insider threat management, cloud app security broker, zero trust network access, remote browser isolation and cloud-native web security.
- The platform includes Proofpoint Web Security, the new cloud-native solution that provides controls and isolation to end users accessing the web, and Managed Transition Services, which helps companies with migration and decommissioning.
- Proofpoint also updates its flagship Threat Protection and Copmliance solutions.
- Threat Protection adds advanced business email compromise or BEC protection, powered by the new Supernova detection platform.
- The company launches the previously announced Proofpoint NexusAI for Compliance, which uses machine learning to identify and remedy potential compliance issues.
- “People are unquestionably the new perimeter—especially as organizations embrace hybrid work and increasingly adopt cloud applications. Our newest people-centric enhancements fortify the human element against a heightened combination of advanced threats, data loss, and compliance risks,” says Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “Backed by Proofpoint’s machine learning NexusAI and trillions of data points across all the digital channels that matter, our intelligence is unmatched in the industry. We are committed to developing security innovations that protect people from today’s most damaging threats everywhere they work.”
