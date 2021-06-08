The Shyft Group advances medium-duty EV chassis platform
Jun. 08, 2021 12:03 PM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)SHYFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Shyft Group (SHYF +0.8%) to bring to market an all-electric purpose-built Class 3 chassis platform designed to serve a wide array of medium-duty truck markets, passenger busses, recreational vehicles, and more.
- The EV-powered chassis features customizable length and wheelbase, making it well suited for a variety of vehicle types.
- Vehicle prototypes are en route for testing early in 2022 with production expected to begin in middle of 2023.
- "We believe this multi-dimensional platform has the power to fast-track EV adoption within the vocation-specific specialty vehicle category. It will be made domestically by a proven team of skilled tradespeople already building today's most successful fleets." said Daryl Adams, President and CEO.