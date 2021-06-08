The Shyft Group advances medium-duty EV chassis platform

  • The Shyft Group (SHYF +0.8%) to bring to market an all-electric purpose-built Class 3 chassis platform designed to serve a wide array of medium-duty truck markets, passenger busses, recreational vehicles, and more.
  • The EV-powered chassis features customizable length and wheelbase, making it well suited for a variety of vehicle types.
  • Vehicle prototypes are en route for testing early in 2022 with production expected to begin in middle of 2023.
  • "We believe this multi-dimensional platform has the power to fast-track EV adoption within the vocation-specific specialty vehicle category. It will be made domestically by a proven team of skilled tradespeople already building today's most successful fleets." said Daryl Adams, President and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.