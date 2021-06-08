Prothena price target raised at Oppenheimer after FDA nod for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s therapy
Jun. 08, 2021 12:06 PM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)PRTABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After the FDA approval for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s therapy, Aduhelm yesterday, Oppenheimer has increased the price target for Prothena (PRTA -5.5%) by a fifth to $54.00 per share to indicate an upside of ~45.0%.
- The regulatory nod for Aduhelm sets an “important precedent for other anti-Aß antibody candidates,” the firm notes pointing to Prothena’s experimental Alzheimer’s therapy, PRX012 which also targets Aβ (Amyloid beta).
- The FDA decision was based on the “clinical evidence of Aß plaque removal” which is expected to lead to a slowdown in cognitive decline, the analyst wrote.
- Given its subcutaneous administration, the firm expects PRX012 to become a strong rival to Aduhelm with eleven times of higher efficacy.
- Prothena expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for PRX012 in Q3 2022 targeting Alzheimer’s disease.