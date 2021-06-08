Biogen, Eisai and other Alzheimer's players cool off in afternoon trading
Jun. 08, 2021 12:09 PM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), AVXL, ACIU, LLY, BIIB, GSKSAVA, AVXL, ACIU, LLY, BIIB, GSKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- After closing up more than 40% yesterday following yesterday's approval of Adhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer's, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai are down in afternoon trading.
- Biogen is off 3.8%, while Eisai is down 12.1%.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), which has donanemab in phase 3 and reached a 52-week high yesterday, is down 1.9%.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU), which has Alzheimer's vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 in a phase 1b/2a trial is down 13.2%. Shares opened yesterday at $6.32 and closed at $8.02.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), which has ANAVEX2-73 in phase 2b/3 is down 0.1% to $14.50.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), which is slated to begin a phase 3 trial of simufilam in the second half of the year, is up 1.9% to $68.88