Biogen, Eisai and other Alzheimer's players cool off in afternoon trading

Trading Board Is Showing A Crash In Stok Exchange Market
MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • After closing up more than 40% yesterday following yesterday's approval of Adhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer's, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai are down in afternoon trading.
  • Biogen is off 3.8%, while Eisai is down 12.1%.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), which has donanemab in phase 3 and reached a 52-week high yesterday, is down 1.9%.
  • AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU), which has Alzheimer's vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 in a phase 1b/2a trial is down 13.2%. Shares opened yesterday at $6.32 and closed at $8.02.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), which has ANAVEX2-73 in phase 2b/3 is down 0.1% to $14.50.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), which is slated to begin a phase 3 trial of simufilam in the second half of the year, is up 1.9% to $68.88
