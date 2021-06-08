Vaccinex provides site activation update for pepinemab trials
Jun. 08, 2021 12:17 PM ETVaccinex, Inc. (VCNX)By: SA News Team
- Vaccinex (VCNX -10.0%) announces that the first clinical sites have been activated to screen and enroll patients in its early and mid-stage trials of the company's pepinemab treatment.
- The trials are the phase 1/2 study evaluating pepinemab as a single agent in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and the phase 2 study of pepinemab in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for treating certain patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
- The company plans to activate at least 13 U.S. sites for the Alzheimer study and 18 U.S. sites for HNSCC.
- The Alzheimer’s proof-of-concept study is expected to enroll at least 40 patients with key efficacy endpoints that include measures of cognition and brain imaging.
- The HNSCC study will enroll up to 65 patients allocated to different levels of combined positive score (CPS) of PD-L1 expression.
- The company's shares are trading up nearly 45% YTD.
- Vaccinex had posted results from the its CLASSICAL-Lung clinical trial evaluating pepinemab in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, in April.