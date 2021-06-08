Merck spinoff Organon continues the slide for third straight session
Jun. 08, 2021 12:31 PM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)OGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor86 Comments
- After back-to-back losses, Organon (OGN -7.3%), Merck spinoff focused on women’s health and biosimilars, is on course to record another slide for the third consecutive day.
- Since trading began in mid-May on a "when issued" basis at $31.00 per share, Organon has gained only ~1.4% with, as indicated in the graph, a loss of ~10.9% over the past five-day period to underperform the S&P 500.
- Wall Street appears to be divided on the prospects of Organon with the company earning two bullish ratings, two neutral ratings, and a sell rating. The average price target of $40.00 per share implies an upside of ~27.3% to the last close.
- Last week, Cowen analyst Steve Scala with a market perform rating called Organon “a wait-and-see” stock.
- However, Seeking Alpha contributor Viceni Investing with a very bullish rating on the stock predicts Organon to generate ~100% upside by mid-2022.