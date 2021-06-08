Boeing logs 20 net orders in May, fourth straight month of net positive orders
Jun. 08, 2021 12:45 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), EADSYEADSY, BA, EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Boeing (BA -0.6%) reports 73 gross new orders in May, including 61 for its MAX aircraft as well as widebody passenger and freighter aircraft, to prepare for a rebound in air travel.
- Net of 53 order cancellations and conversions, Boeing booked 20 aircraft orders last month, the company's fourth straight month of net positive orders.
- YTD, Boeing has now totaled 380 airplane orders on a gross basis, with 177 sales net of cancellations, expanding its lead over Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.9%), which has 31 more cancellations than gross sales so far.
- But deliveries are a different matters, with Airbus shipping 50 aircraft vs. Boeing's 17 last month, bringing the YTD delivery total to 111, as Boeing copes with quality problems in its factories and heightened scrutiny from U.S. regulators.
- Boeing has 4,121 planes on back order as of the end of May, up from 4,045 a month earlier.
- Southwest Airlines said it is upsizing its order to take an additional 34 MAX 7 planes, the smallest 737 MAX model.