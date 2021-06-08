World Bank sees fastest global recovery in 80 years, led by China, U.S.
Jun. 08, 2021 12:51 PM ETDirexion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares ETF (YINN), TDFCXSE, YANG, GXC, TDF, YINNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The World Bank expects the U.S. economy to grow 6.8% and China's to climb 8.5% this year, outpacing the expected global growth of 5.6%, which in itself is the fastest post-recession recovery in 80 years, according to its June 2021 Global Economic Prospects report.
- Meanwhile, many emerging market and developing economies continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
- "While there are welcome signs of global recovery, the pandemic continues to inflict poverty and and inequality on people in developing countries around the world, said David Malpass, president of World Bank Group.
- And while the speed of the recovery appear impressive, global output is still expected to be ~20% below pre-pandemic projections by the end of 2021.
- "Per capita income losses will not be unwound by 2022 for about two-thirds of emerging market and developing economies," the World Bank said in its statement.
- As a group, emerging market and developing economies are expected to expand 6% this year, due to higher demand and elevated commodity prices. Excluding China, the growth is expected to be 4.4%.
- Recovery in many EM and developing countries is being restrained by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, slow progress in vaccinations, and the withdrawal of policy support in some cases, the report said.
- In April, the International Monetary Fund raised its 2021 global GDP growth forecast to 6% from 5.5% in its January outlook.