TPG RE Finance Trust prices 6.25% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock

  • TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX +0.6%) prices its 7M shares of its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock at a public offering price of $25/share.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05M shares.
  • Company to receive gross proceeds of $175M from the sale of the Series C Preferred Stock; and expects to use the net proceeds to partially fund the redemption of all of the outstanding shares of its Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
  • Company to list the Series C Preferred Stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “TRTX PRC.”
  • Offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021.
