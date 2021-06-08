TPG RE Finance Trust prices 6.25% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock
Jun. 08, 2021 1:35 PM ETTPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX)TRTX.PCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX +0.6%) prices its 7M shares of its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock at a public offering price of $25/share.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05M shares.
- Company to receive gross proceeds of $175M from the sale of the Series C Preferred Stock; and expects to use the net proceeds to partially fund the redemption of all of the outstanding shares of its Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- Company to list the Series C Preferred Stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “TRTX PRC.”
- Offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021.